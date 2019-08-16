Gurriel (quadriceps) is targeting the series against the Astros, which runs Aug. 30-Sept. 1, to be activated off the injured list, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Gurriel landed on the IL with a Grade 1 left quad strain Aug. 9 and underwent a second MRI on Friday, through he checked out okay. It's unclear where the 25-year-old is currently at with his rehab work, but he expects to require a rehab stint before rejoining the Blue Jays.