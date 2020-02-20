Manager Charlie Montoyo said Thursday that he plans to have Gurriel bat third for the Blue Jays this season, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Gurriel initially looked in line to bat fourth or lower in the Jays' lineup, but Montoyo opted to move him up to third after Vladimir Guerrero expressed a desire to bat cleanup so he would have the benefit of seeing how pitchers attack Gurriel beforehand. Given his 4.8 percent career walk rate, Gurriel doesn't fit the profile of the typical disciplined No. 3 hitter, but the Blue Jays should be able to compensate for his free-swinging ways by surrounding him with three high on-base bats in Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio and Guerrero. If he can stick in a prominent lineup spot all season, Gurriel should easily surpass his 2019 totals in both RBI (50) and runs (52).