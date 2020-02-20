Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: In line to hit third
Manager Charlie Montoyo said Thursday that he plans to have Gurriel bat third for the Blue Jays this season, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.
Gurriel initially looked in line to bat fourth or lower in the Jays' lineup, but Montoyo opted to move him up to third after Vladimir Guerrero expressed a desire to bat cleanup so he would have the benefit of seeing how pitchers attack Gurriel beforehand. Given his 4.8 percent career walk rate, Gurriel doesn't fit the profile of the typical disciplined No. 3 hitter, but the Blue Jays should be able to compensate for his free-swinging ways by surrounding him with three high on-base bats in Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio and Guerrero. If he can stick in a prominent lineup spot all season, Gurriel should easily surpass his 2019 totals in both RBI (50) and runs (52).
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Could see time at first base•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Shifts to 60-day IL•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Done for season•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Scratched with illness•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Not in Sunday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Strategies for relief pitcher position
Relief pitcher may not seem the most interesting position, but it allows for a wide variety...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H points dynasty startup mock
Dynasty leagues have their own wrinkles. Head-to-Head points leagues as well. Combine the two,...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Strategies for starting pitcher position
You've heard starting pitching is half the game? Well, in 2020, it's even more than that. Scott...
-
Fantasy baseball 2020: Biggest breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...