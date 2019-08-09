According to manager Charlie Montoyo, Gurriel left Thursday's game against New York with a cramp in his left leg, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Gurriel appeared to be in a great deal of pain immediately after suffering the injury, though Toronto is optimistic that he won't miss much time if any. He'll likely be re-evaluated Friday morning to determine his status for the remainder of the series.