Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Injury not thought to be serious
According to manager Charlie Montoyo, Gurriel left Thursday's game against New York with a cramp in his left leg, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Gurriel appeared to be in a great deal of pain immediately after suffering the injury, though Toronto is optimistic that he won't miss much time if any. He'll likely be re-evaluated Friday morning to determine his status for the remainder of the series.
