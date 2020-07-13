Gurriel (undisclosed) arrived at camp Monday, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
An unspecified issue had kept Gurriel away from his teammates until now, but he's since been cleared to join them. With just 11 days remaining until Opening Day, it remains to be seen whether or not he's fully up to speed by the start of the campaign.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Absent from camp•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Keeps raking this spring•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: In line to hit third•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Could see time at first base•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Shifts to 60-day IL•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Undergoes successful surgery•