Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Keeps raking this spring
Gurriel went 2-for-2 with two doubles, a HBP, three runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles.
The 26-year-old is still looking for his first spring homer, but it seems only a matter of time before he goes yard -- Gurriel is slashing .360/.429/.560 through 28 plate appearances with five doubles as he gets ready for an Opening Day assignment as the Jays' starting left fielder.
