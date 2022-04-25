Gurriel went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Sunday's 8-7 loss to Houston.

Gurriel launched his first homer of the year off of Luis Garcia in the fifth inning. He later doubled in another run during the 10th. The 28-year-old has five multi-hit games over his last nine appearances, raising his season slash line to .283/.318/.400.