Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Launches 10th homer
Gurriel went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 10-8 loss to the Yankees.
The 25-year-old now has four multi-hit performances in the last five games and five homers in the last 12, slashing a sizzling .340/.358/.680 over that stretch. Gurriel is now one home run shy of the 11 he hit as a rookie last year.
