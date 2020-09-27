Gurriel was removed from Saturday's game against the Orioles with a left foot contusion, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
The team labeled his removal as precautionary, but he may undergo testing after leaving the game. The team is likely to remain cautious in potentially utilizing Gurriel during Sunday's regular-season finale.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Three hits in blowout•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Power display not enough Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Mashes eighth homer•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Swats seventh homer•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Out of lineup•