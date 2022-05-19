Gurriel was removed from Wednesday's game against the Mariners with left hamstring tightness, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Gurriel went 0-for-2 with a strikeout before being replaced in the outfield for the top of the sixth inning. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, and the 28-year-old should be considered day-to-day as he's further evaluated.
