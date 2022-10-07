Gurriel (hamstring) was not selected for the Blue Jays' 26-man wild-card roster, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.
Gurriel was unable to prove his health in time to make the wild-card roster as he remains on the 10-day injured list to open the postseason. In his place, Toronto opted to carry Gabriel Moreno into the series as a third catcher. If the Blue Jays advance to the next round of the playoffs, Gurriel will once again be eligible to be activated from the IL.
