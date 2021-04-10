Gurriel was removed from Friday's game against the Angels due to COVID-19 vaccine-related symptoms.
Gurriel left Friday's game at the end of the second inning, and the team revealed that he's dealing with side effects after receiving his COVID-19 vaccine. He should be considered day-to-day and will be able to return to the team as soon as his symptoms subside.
