Gurriel went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 20-6 loss to the Yankees.

The Jays were already down 12-1 when Gurriel took Deivi Garcia deep in the top of the fourth inning for his seventh homer of the year. Gurriel remains red hot in September, slashing .388/.434/.673 through 14 games with four home runs and 10 RBI.