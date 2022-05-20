Gurriel (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Friday's game versus the Reds, but he could be available off the bench, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Gurriel exited Wednesday's contest with tightness in his left hamstring and will be out of the lineup for at least one game, but it appears he's avoided a serious injury. The 28-year-old could be back in the starting nine at some point this weekend against Cincinnati. Bradley Zimmer will take his spot in the lineup with George Springer serving as the designated hitter Friday.