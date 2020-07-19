Gurriel (side) played catch Sunday and could progress to taking live batting practice Monday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Gurriel was lifted from Friday's intrasquad matchup due to left side discomfort, but his quick return to baseball activities is a promising sign for his progress. The 26-year-old may be ready for Opening Day at Tampa Bay on Friday if he continues without any setbacks.
