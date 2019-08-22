Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Nearing return to running
Gurriel (quadriceps) is expected to progress to running in the next few days, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Gurriel underwent an additional MRI over the weekend which revealed reduced inflammation, paving the way for him to ramp up his rehab work. The 25-year-old has been targeting a return at the end of August, but he'll need to progress quickly in order for that to become a reality.
