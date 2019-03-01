Gurriel has a left forearm contusion but no fracture after getting hit by a pitch Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Gurriel was pulled for a pinch runner after getting struck on the left arm, but the issue does not appear to be a serious one. Barring setbacks, he should have plenty of time to stake his claim for a significant role in the Blue Jays' infield this season.