Gurriel (hamstring) isn't starting Friday against the Rangers.
Gurriel exited Wednesday's win over the Orioles due to left hamstring discomfort, and he recently underwent an MRI. While the results of his imaging aren't known, he'll be on the bench Friday while Raimel Tapia starts in left field and bats sixth.
