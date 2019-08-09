Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Not in Friday's lineup
Gurriel (quadriceps) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees.
Gurriel was pulled from Thursday's contest with a left quad cramp and will take at least one day out of the starting nine to recover. It isn't considered a serious issue and the 25-year-old should return to action sometime this weekend. Derek Fisher will start in left field in his absence Friday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Injury not thought to be serious•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Removed with leg injury•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Smacks 19th homer•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Rejoins starting nine•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Not in lineup Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Exits with knee discomfort•
