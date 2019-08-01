Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Not in lineup Thursday
Gurriel (knee) is not in the lineup Thursday against the Orioles.
Gurriel exited Wednesday's game against the Royals with right knee discomfort and will miss at least one game as a result. In his place, Billy McKinney is starting in left field and hitting eighth Thursday.
