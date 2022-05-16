Gurriel will sit Monday against the Mariners.
Gurriel sits for just the third time this season. He's struggled to a .230/.277/.341 slash line through 35 games. Raimel Tapia will take over in left field Monday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Picks up second steal•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Returns to lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Dealing with tight hamstring•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Sitting Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Goes yard for second straight day•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Knocks first home run•