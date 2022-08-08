Gurriel isn't starting Monday against the Orioles.
Gurriel is in the midst of an eight-game hitting streak in which he's hit .333 with two doubles, four runs and four RBI. He'll get a breather while Raimel Tapia starts in left field and bats seventh.
