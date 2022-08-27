Gurriel isn't starting Saturday against the Angels.
Gurriel is in the midst of a four-game hitting streak in which he's gone 4-for-20 with two doubles, a run, an RBI, a walk and two strikeouts. Raimel Tapia will take over in left field and bat seventh Saturday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Sitting Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Three hits in Sunday's loss•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Extends hit streak to eight games•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: On base three times Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Day off Wednesday•