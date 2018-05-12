Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Not in Saturday's lineup
Gurriel is out of the lineup against Boston on Saturday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Gurriel will retreat to the bench following four straight starts as Gio Urshela gets the nod at shortstop against left-hander David Price. Over 20 games at the major-league level this year, Gurriel is slashing .206/.229/.309 with two home runs and seven RBI.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: In line for primary shortstop duties•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Path to full-time role gets clearer•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Not starting Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Sits out Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Drives in three in big-league debut•
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...