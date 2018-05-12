Gurriel is out of the lineup against Boston on Saturday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Gurriel will retreat to the bench following four straight starts as Gio Urshela gets the nod at shortstop against left-hander David Price. Over 20 games at the major-league level this year, Gurriel is slashing .206/.229/.309 with two home runs and seven RBI.