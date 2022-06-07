site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Not in Tuesday's lineup
Gurriel will sit Tuesday against the Royals.
Gurriel went 6-for-12 with a pair of RBI and zero strikeouts across his last three games. He'll hit the bench despite that recent hot streak, with Raimel Tapia getting the start in left field.
