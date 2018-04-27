Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Not starting Friday
Gurriel is not in the lineup Friday against the Rangers.
Gurriel had started five of the last six days but will sit out Friday. He's 4-for-18 with no extra base hits or walks so far in his major-league debut. Devon Travis will start at second base.
