Gurriel (back) isn't starting Saturday's game against the Orioles.
Gurriel exited Friday's game in the ninth inning after he hurt his back while running, and he'll be held out Saturday as a result. It's not yet clear whether he could be available off the bench, but Jared Hoying will start in left field and bat eighth.
