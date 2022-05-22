Gurriel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.
The 28-year-old missed one game with hamstring tightness but returned to the lineup Saturday and went 1-for-3 with a strikeout. Gurriel has a .371 OPS through 16 games in May and hasn't hit a home run since April 25. Zack Collins will bat eighth as the designated hitter in Sunday's series finale.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Back in action Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: May be available off bench•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Leaves with hamstring tightness•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Not in lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Picks up second steal•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Returns to lineup•