Gurriel was called up by the Blue Jays on Friday.

Gurriel will take the place of Gift Ngoepe on the 25-man roster, as the latter was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo prior to Friday's game against the Yankees. Over 12 games with Double-A New Hampshire, Gurriel hit .347 with an .892 OPS and 11 RBI. He's expected to serve as infield depth behind Devon Travis at the keystone and Aledmys Diaz at shortstop.