Gurriel went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double and three runs scored in Monday's win over the Royals.

The 25-year-old extended his current hitting streak to nine games with the big performance, and Gurriel is slashing an absurd .487/.512/.949 during that stretch with five homers, eight RBI and 11 runs. He's now pushed his OPS to 1.008 on the year as he continues to emerge as a player the struggling Blue Jays can build around.