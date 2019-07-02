Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: On base four times in win
Gurriel went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double and three runs scored in Monday's win over the Royals.
The 25-year-old extended his current hitting streak to nine games with the big performance, and Gurriel is slashing an absurd .487/.512/.949 during that stretch with five homers, eight RBI and 11 runs. He's now pushed his OPS to 1.008 on the year as he continues to emerge as a player the struggling Blue Jays can build around.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Another multi-homer night•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Smashes pair of home runs•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Launches 10th homer•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Three more hits Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Strong June continues•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Heads to bench•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...
-
Ranking Cease with other SP call-ups
Dylan Cease is set for his big-league debut, but he's just the latest pitching prospect to...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 15 sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start