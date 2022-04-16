Gurriel went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's 4-1 win over the A's.

It's the first multi-hit performance of the season for Gurriel, who has yet to build up much momentum at the plate. The 28-year-old is slashing .241/.313/.310 through eight games with four RBI and three runs scored, but he's still looking for his first homer of 2022. Gurriel hit cleanup Friday behind Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero with Teoscar Hernandez (oblique) out of action, however, and that spot in the batting order could give him better pitches to hit and more RBI opportunities over the next couple weeks if he hangs onto it.