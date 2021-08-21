Gurriel went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks in Friday's 4-1 extra-inning loss to Detroit.
Friday was just the second multi-walk game for Gurriel this season. He's walking at just a 4.7 percent rate this season, and he hadn't drawn a free pass since Aug. 3. The 27-year-old has still been a solid batter with a .267/.303/.436 slash line, 14 home runs, 52 RBI, 43 runs scored, a stolen base and 21 doubles through 401 plate appearances.
