Gurriel isn't in the lineup for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays.
Gurriel extended hit hitting streak to six games during Saturday's matinee, as he went 1-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout. He'll get a breather for the nightcap while Raimel Tapia starts in left field and bats sixth.
