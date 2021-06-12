Gurriel will hit the bench Saturday against Boston.
Gurriel hits the bench after starting 18 straight games. He hit a strong .328/.362/.531 over that stretch. Teoscar Hernandez slides to left field in his absence, with Cavan Biggio starting in right.
