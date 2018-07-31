Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Out 2-6 weeks
Gurriel was diagnosed Tuesday with a left high ankle sprain in addition to a Grade 1 left knee sprain, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports. He is expected to miss 2-to-6 weeks.
While that is a pretty vague timetable, it would be wise to err on the longer side, given the diagnosis. The timing really couldn't be worse for Gurriel, as he was in the midst of a ridiculous 11-game multi-hit streak, slashing .500/.519/.740 with three home runs and a total of 25 hits over that span. Look for him to be officially placed on the disabled list Tuesday or Wednesday. Aledmys Diaz and Devon Travis should get extra at-bats while Gurriel is out.
