Gurriel is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Indians.

Gurriel has gotten off to a slow start as he is 2-for-23 with eight strikeouts, though he did deliver the game-winning hit with a two-run double during the eighth inning Wednesday. The 25-year-old hits the bench for the second time this season as Richard Urena will start at second base and bat eighth at Cleveland.

