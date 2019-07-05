Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Out of lineup Friday
Gurriel is not in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Orioles.
Gurriel started the last 18 games and has been crushing the ball with a 1.157 OPS and eight homers in that stretch, but he'll receive a breather after going 0-for-5 Thursday. Brandon Drury will take over in left field and bat seventh for Toronto.
