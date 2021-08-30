Gurriel is not in the lineup Monday against the Orioles.
Gurriel started the past three games and will take a seat after going 4-for-11 with two walks in that span. Corey Dickerson, Jarrod Dyson and Teoscar Hernandez will start from left to right in the outfield while George Springer serves as the designated hitter.
