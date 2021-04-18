Gurriel is not in the lineup Sunday at Kansas City.
Gurriel started the past six games and will take a seat after going 1-for-5 with three RBI during Saturday's twin bill. Josh Palacios will start in left field and bat ninth Sunday for Toronto.
