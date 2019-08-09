Gurriel was diagnosed with a Grade 1 quadriceps strain and will be placed on the 10-day injured list, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Gurriel was removed from Thursday's game with what was originally considered a quad cramp, but it's apparently a more serious injury. There's no official timetable for his return, but the 25-year-old will be eligible to be activated for the August 20 contest against the Dodgers.