Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Out with quad strain
Gurriel was diagnosed with a Grade 1 quadriceps strain and will be placed on the 10-day injured list, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Gurriel was removed from Thursday's game with what was originally considered a quad cramp, but it's apparently a more serious injury. There's no official timetable for his return, but the 25-year-old will be eligible to be activated for the August 20 contest against the Dodgers.
