Gurriel will start at second base and bat seventh Sunday against the Red Sox, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

More notable that Gurriel's inclusion in the lineup for the series finale is the fact that the struggling Devon Travis was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo earlier in the day. Though Travis' stint in the minors isn't expected to be an extended one, his absence from the active roster nonetheless opens up a clear path to an everyday role for Gurriel at second base. The 24-year-old, who has slashed .227/.227/.364 through his first seven games in the big leagues, had previously been splitting reps with Travis and shortstop Aledmys Diaz as part of a three-way timeshare in the middle infield.