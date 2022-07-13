Gurriel went 4-for-4 with two RBI, a double and a run scored in a 4-3 win over the Phillies on Tuesday.

Gurriel is known as a streaky hitter, but when he gets hot, he gets very hot. After slashing a measly .189/.277/.257 over the entire month of May, he followed up with a .355/.394/.505 slash line in June. His scorching hot bat has continued to drive the baseball in July, and the 28-year-old outfielder has now lifted his average to .305 on the season. Gurriel has 35 runs in 2022 and is on pace to surpass his career high of 62 from last year.