Gurriel went 4-for-4 with two RBI, a double and a run scored in a 4-3 win over the Phillies on Tuesday.

Gurriel is known as a streaky hitter, but when he gets hot, he gets very hot. After slashing a measly .189/.277/.257 over the entire month of May, he followed up with a .355/.394/.505 slash line in June. His scorching hot bat has continued to drive the baseball in July, and the 28-year-old outfielder has now lifted his average to .305 on the season. Gurriel has 35 runs in 2022 and is on pace to surpass his career-high of 62 from last year.