Gurriel went 1-for-3 with a double, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Yankees.

The 28-year-old snapped an 0-for-13 mini-slump with his two-bagger in the eighth inning, while the RBI ended a 13-game drought. Gurriel's swoon has dragged his slash line down to .243/.295/.369, and through 31 games he has a disappointing two homers, 11 RBI and 13 runs, with his two steals being the only category in which he's ahead of his usual pace.