Gurriel was placed on the COVID-19 injured list due to vaccine-related symptoms Saturday.
Gurriel was removed from Friday's game against the Angels at the end of the second inning due to side effects after he received the COVID-19 vaccine. He's still dealing with the symptoms Saturday, but he'll be eligible to return from the COVID-19 IL as soon as his symptoms subside.
