Gurriel was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Friday, retroactive to Sept. 8.
Gurriel was removed from Wednesday's win over the Orioles with a hamstring issue, and he'll be forced to miss at least a week and a half after being diagnosed with a strain. Raimel Tapia and Cavan Biggio should see most of the playing time in left field while Gurriel is sidelined.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Heading for MRI•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Leaves with hamstring discomfort•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Pulled with leg injury•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Resting for nightcap•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Returns to lineup•