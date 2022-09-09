Gurriel was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Friday, retroactive to Sept. 8.

Gurriel was removed from Wednesday's win over the Orioles with a hamstring issue, and he'll be forced to miss at least a week and a half after being diagnosed with a strain. Raimel Tapia and Cavan Biggio should see most of the playing time in left field while Gurriel is sidelined.