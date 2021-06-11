Gurriel went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Thursday's loss to the White Sox.

The Blue Jays only notched eight hits and two runs all game long, but Gurriel was responsible for one of those runs thanks to his RBI single that scored Vladimir Guerrero in the top of the sixth. The outfielder only has three hits over his last 19 at-bats, though, and he needs to find a way to get out of that slump sooner than later.