Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Plates run vs. Marlins
Gurriel went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 6-1 victory over Miami.
Gurriel drove in a run during the third inning on a sacrifice fly to right field, and he'd score in the fifth on a Teoscar Hernandez three-run homer. Although Gurriel has played in just 46 games this season due to injury, he's batting .291 with seven home runs, 25 RBI and a .751 OPS.
