Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Posts fifth homer
Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in an 8-2 loss against the Diamondbacks on Sunday.
The 25-year-old has a modest four-game hitting streak, but during that stretch, he's elevated his batting average 22 points. In the last two games, he's hit a triple and home run. Gurriel started so slowly he went back to Triple-A for a short stint, but he is now batting .263 with a .537 slugging percentage, five home runs, 14 RBI and 13 runs in 97 at-bats this season.
