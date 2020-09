Gurriel went 4-for-4 with a double, two solo home runs and a third run scored in Thursday;s 10-7 loss to the Yankees.

He took Masahiro Tanaka deep in the third and fifth innings, but they were the only long balls hit by the Jays while the Yankees were busy launching six of their own. Gurriel is slashing .208/.357/.550 through 47 games with 10 homers and 29 RBI.