Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Promoted to majors
Gurriel was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Gurriel will take the roster spot of Sam Gaviglio, who was placed on the paternity list. The 24-year-old, who hit just .206/.229/.309 across 20 games with the Blue Jays earlier in the year, figures to serve as a bench bat and defensive replacement during his time in the majors. Seeing as Gaviglio is only expected to be away from the team for a few days, Gurriel's stay with the Blue Jays may be brief.
