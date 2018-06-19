Gurriel was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Gurriel will take the roster spot of Sam Gaviglio, who was placed on the paternity list. The 24-year-old, who hit just .206/.229/.309 across 20 games with the Blue Jays earlier in the year, figures to serve as a bench bat and defensive replacement during his time in the majors. Seeing as Gaviglio is only expected to be away from the team for a few days, Gurriel's stay with the Blue Jays may be brief.

